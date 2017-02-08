Russian Admiral Kuznetsov Aircraft Carrier Returns Home After Syria Mission

SEVEROMORSK (Sputnik) — Residents of Severomorsk gathered at the city’s main square to welcome the carrier’s crew members, who have been on a mission in the Northeast Atlantic and the Mediterranean Sea since October 15, 2016.

On February 9, the crew members will take part in the welcoming ceremony with the participation of representatives of the Russian Navy command, the Northern Fleet command and Murmansk region and Severomorsk city administrations.

In October 2016, Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, and support vessels, was sent to the Mediterranean. Since the group's arrival to Syria, the air wing based at the Admiral Kuznetsov had participated in Russia's anti-terror operation until January 6.

On February 3, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the air wing of Russian aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov destroyed over 1,000 terrorist targets during its mission in Syria.

In January, Russia decided to reduce its military presence in Syria, starting with the pullout of a Northern Fleet carrier group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov.