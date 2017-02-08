Only Russia Could Threaten Independence of Estonia - Foreign Intelligence Chief

© AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis US Heavy Vehicles Arrive in Estonia as Part of Atlantic Resolve

TALLINN (Sputnik) — In 2014, the bilateral relations between Russia and the European Union states, including Estonia , deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Tallinn, as part of the bloc, has introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea reunified with Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the accusations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

“Our eastern neighbour is the only country that could potentially pose a risk to the independence and territorial integrity of the Republic of Estonia, and thus the emphasis is self-evident,” Marran said in the annual International Security and Estonia report.

Estonia’s security in 2017 will mainly be affected by the dynamic of Russia’s relations with the new US administration, Marran added.