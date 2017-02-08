Turkey Coordinates Al-Bab Campaign With Russia to Avoid Clashes With Damascus

ANKARA (Sputnik) — On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against the internationally-condemned jihadist group Daesh. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarablus in northern Syria and are currently conducting an offensive on al-Bab.

"Our units have entered central [al-]Bab. To avoid clashes with the Syrian army, we are in coordination with Russia," Kalin said in comments broadcast by NTV.

BREAKING: Turkish presidency claims that Euphrates Shield forces have entered Syrian city of Al-Bab, held by ISIS. — The Int'l Spectator (@spectatorindex) February 8, 2017

​The spokesman added that an area between the cities of Azaz and Jarabulus should be cleared from the outlawed Daesh jihadist group in order to establish a safe zone.

Kalin said the Turkish armed forces would next target the Daesh stronghold of Raqqa once the operation in al-Bab is completed.