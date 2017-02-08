Russian Defense Ministry Reveals What is the Purpose of Air Force's Snap Checks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces snap checks that began on Tuesday are scheduled to end on Thursday, February 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the Russian defense minister said a snap inspection of the Aerospace Forces had begun.

"The purpose is to assess the readiness of military administration bodies and the troops' practical training to carry out combat training tasks," Deputy Minister Alexander Fomin said at a meeting with military attaches Wednesday.

In late December, Putin said that combat readiness checks confirmed the possibility of rapid deployment of Russian troops at long distances.

The Russian Aerospace Forces' S-300 and S-400 missile systems have been relocated to new positions and are tracking possible targets as part of unannounced combat readiness inspections.