Russian Missile Forces, Artillery Start Exercises in Eastern Military District

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the snap inspections early on Tuesday.

"The crews of radar stations and S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems, on arrival to new positions, performed maintenance of machinery and entered combat duty," the ministry's communications department said.

It added that fighter jets would be deployed to identify the aerial targets detected by radar and missile system crews.