Russian Multiple Launch Rocket System to Be Equipped With High-Accuracy Missile

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Izvestia newspaper, the new missile, which is now being tested, will be able to hit a target of not more than 1 meter (3.2 feet) in size at a distance of several hundred kilometers.

The missile’s accuracy will not depend on weather conditions or the time of day, the newspaper reported.

The long-range 300-mm Tornado-S MLRS, manufactured by the Splav Research and Manufacturing Company, can fire at a range of 120 kilometers (75 miles) and strike an area of over 60 hectares (150 acres).