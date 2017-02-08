Former NSA Director to Join Japan’s Cybersecurity Agency

TOKYO (Sputnik) — According to the NHK television channel, Alexander will share his professional experience in preventing data leakage from Japanese companies and agencies.

The former NSA director is expected to train 100 employees of Japanese companies to counteract cybercriminals through a special system, which imitates cyberattacks, the broadcaster reported.

Alexander headed the NSA between 2005 and 2014. He resigned after a leakage of classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe by NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013.

