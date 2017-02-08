Former NSA Director to Join Japan’s Cybersecurity Agency

The former NSA director is expected to train 100 employees of Japanese companies to counteract cybercriminals through a special system, which imitates cyberattacks, the broadcaster reported.
Alexander headed the NSA between 2005 and 2014. He resigned after a leakage of classified documents pertaining to mass surveillance practices carried out by US authorities around the globe by NSA contractor Edward Snowden in 2013.
