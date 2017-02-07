Register
18:42 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hawk Mk128

    HAL-BAE Manufactured Combat Hawk Finds No Takers in India

    © Photo: baesystems.com
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 138 0 0

    Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd and BAE are aiming to woo the attention of countries which are potential targets of the Pakistan-China developed JF-17 Thunder.

    MiG-29
    © Flickr/ Rob Schleiffert
    Russia to Set Up MiG-29 Fighter Jet After-Sales Service Center in India in 2017
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India's government controlled Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is planning to aggressively market the upgraded advanced Hawk trainer jets during the 11th edition of Aero India to be held in Bengaluru fromFebruary 14.The trainer jet jointly developed by HAL and BAE of the United Kingdom hopes to find foreign takers despite lukewarm response from the Indian Air Force for which it was mainly intended.

    Informed sources told Sputnik that it is unlikely that HAL-BAE developed combat trainer would find any orders from Indian forces. "Forces did not discuss any purchase plan for combat Hawk."

    The Indian Air Force already operates 123 Hawk MK-132 jets for advanced training for pilots. HAL and BAE had agreed to develop the advanced combat version in year 2015. The aircraft is capable of carrying 3000 kilogram of weapons consisting air-to-air missiles; air-to-surface missiles; air-to-surface rocket and bombs.

    Indian Air Force jet fighters fly over India Gate as part of the Republic Day Parade rehearsal, on January 21, 2011
    © AFP 2016/ ALEXANDER KLEIN
    India Announces New Fighter Jets to Be Produced Domestically
    Manufacturer claims the advanced Hawk will reduce training demands on more expensive frontline aircraft, creating additional capacity for operational tasks, whilst delivering fast jet training in a more cost-effective, structured and safer environment.

    "Together with HAL, we are looking forward to show this industry-funded demonstrator to the Indian and other air forces and seeking their feedback on the combination of features that will better prepare student combat pilots for the demands of frontline aircraft," says Stephen Timms, MD- Defense Information, Training & Services at BAE.

    Hawk is being produced by HAL under license from BAE allowing production of the combat jet for export. "High commonality with the existing Hawk production and support infrastructure in India enables the advanced Hawk to be manufactured and supported with maximum reuse of facilities, equipment and skills," BAE said.

    HAL-BAE aim to sell approximately 300 advanced Hawks across the world.

    Related:

    Russia to Set Up MiG-29 Fighter Jet After-Sales Service Center in India in 2017
    Indian Air Chief Flies MiG-21 as Vote of Confidence in Soviet-Era Jet
    Indian Defense Officials to Visit France to Finalize Rafale Jets Payment Details
    India Announces New Fighter Jets to Be Produced Domestically
    Tags:
    Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok