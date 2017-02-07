Russian Baltic Fleet Carries Out Air Defense Drills Using S-400 Systems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Baltic Fleet has carried out air defense drills in the Kaliningrad region using the latest S-400 missile systems, Baltic Fleet spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Roman Martov said Tuesday.

"The air defense units of the Baltic Fleet have conducted drills in the Kaliningrad region, in which the crews of S-400 Triumf air defense systems have countered a massive attack of the simulated enemy," Martov told reporters.

He added that over 30 targets have been destroyed during the drills.

S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name SA-21 Growler) is Russia's most advanced surface-to-air missile system that has a range of 400 kilometers (248 miles) and is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles.