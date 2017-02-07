Russian Jets Annihilate Nearly 900 Terrorist Targets Near Syria's al-Bab

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
does not correspond with the subject of the post;
promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
contains links to viruses and malicious software;
is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
“floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete For one year I have listening annihilation of ISIS hardware and hundredth of terrorist killed. ISIS seems to be untouched by these numbers. Iraq war was won in a matter of two years with a continuo mass strike of air, and land force that practically exterminate Sadam army, included his capture. So what is happen with ISIS, why this dinosaur group is still alive and indeed taken back some gains by the FSA, or Assad army? Who is putting stones in the way to eradicate ISIS? You know why, the objective was destroy Sadam, and being replaced by a government loyal to the USA. In Syria if ISIS is destroyed, there is blurriness in the outcome. Assad government cannot be replaced, the FSA, is not strong enough to take over or to negotiate something, and the Kurds are looking for autonomy, and so on. So the tactic is to rebalance the forces in the ground by weakening the Assad government to a certain level, and prop up the FSA, that could represent a degree of loyalty to the USA, as well as the Kurds. The only way to weak the Assad government is by propping up ISIS to continue the fight against Assad to a level were the final result of the negotiation may provide at least parity and the USA in a second stage may create other miniature uprising and create an atmosphere that favour the objectives of the USA government. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete landauroj, the main problem is they're financed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar and they can replenish men and equipment through the Turkish border. Saudi pays them decent wages and for poor middle eastern or North African losers with no job and no life, it's an easy payday. Saudi Arabia is the main problem here Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete All killings ,not fighting, are done by hero,s, making sure their opposition are unarmed. The effect was visible in Europe. All believers did travel to kill. Making folks at home wary of their return. Hooked, returning, no more satisfaction as begging people. The Europa sign of today.
landauroj
dc801in reply tolandauroj(Show commentHide comment)
demooij