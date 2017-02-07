Russian Jets Annihilate Nearly 900 Terrorist Targets Near Syria's al-Bab

"The jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 892 terrorist targets near al-Bab," Chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said on Tuesday.

YouTube/Russian Defence Ministry Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Lay Waste to Daesh in Deir ez-Zor al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.