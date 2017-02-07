Register
17:11 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Russian Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot ground-attack planes

    Russian Jets Annihilate Nearly 900 Terrorist Targets Near Syria's al-Bab

    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    62506361

    The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 892 terrorist targets near the Syrian town of al-Bab, according to the Russian General Staff.

    "The jets of the Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed 892 terrorist targets near al-Bab," Chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Lt. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi said on Tuesday.

    Watch Russian strategic Tu-22M3 bombers flattening Daesh targets in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor.
    YouTube/Russian Defence Ministry
    Russian Tu-22M3 Strategic Bombers Lay Waste to Daesh in Deir ez-Zor
    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Russia has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

    Tags:
    airstrike, The Syrian war, Russian Aerospace Forces, Russian General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi, al-Bab, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      landauroj
      For one year I have listening annihilation of ISIS hardware and hundredth of terrorist killed. ISIS seems to be untouched by these numbers. Iraq war was won in a matter of two years with a continuo mass strike of air, and land force that practically exterminate Sadam army, included his capture. So what is happen with ISIS, why this dinosaur group is still alive and indeed taken back some gains by the FSA, or Assad army? Who is putting stones in the way to eradicate ISIS? You know why, the objective was destroy Sadam, and being replaced by a government loyal to the USA. In Syria if ISIS is destroyed, there is blurriness in the outcome. Assad government cannot be replaced, the FSA, is not strong enough to take over or to negotiate something, and the Kurds are looking for autonomy, and so on. So the tactic is to rebalance the forces in the ground by weakening the Assad government to a certain level, and prop up the FSA, that could represent a degree of loyalty to the USA, as well as the Kurds. The only way to weak the Assad government is by propping up ISIS to continue the fight against Assad to a level were the final result of the negotiation may provide at least parity and the USA in a second stage may create other miniature uprising and create an atmosphere that favour the objectives of the USA government.
    • Reply
      avatar
      dc801in reply tolandauroj(Show commentHide comment)
      landauroj, the main problem is they're financed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar and they can replenish men and equipment through the Turkish border. Saudi pays them decent wages and for poor middle eastern or North African losers with no job and no life, it's an easy payday. Saudi Arabia is the main problem here
    • Reply
      avatar
      demooij
      All killings ,not fighting, are done by hero,s, making sure their opposition are unarmed. The effect was visible in Europe. All believers did travel to kill. Making folks at home wary of their return. Hooked, returning, no more satisfaction as begging people. The Europa sign of today.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    The Flamenco Flames of the International Fashion Show in Spain
    Postponed Apology
    Postponed Apology
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok