Russia Will Continue Regular Snap Checks of Its Aerospace Forces

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian defense minister said a snap inspection of the Aerospace Forces had begun.

"This is ongoing practice of unannounced inspections not in its first year. The president himself and the minister of defense have said many times that this practice will continue, because it has proven itself very positively in terms of maintaining an appropriate level of our Armed Forces' defense capability," Peskov told reporters.

In late December, Putin said that combat readiness checks confirmed the possibility of rapid deployment of Russian troops at long distances.

Western countries have repeatedly voiced concerns over Russia's military exercises despite the fact that Moscow warns its foreign partners of the planned exercises well in advance, as well as invites foreign observers to drills.