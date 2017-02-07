Register
14:09 GMT +307 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A MiG-31 from the Primorye Air Regiment lands at the Centralnaya Uglovaya airfield near Vladivostok.

    Russia Will Continue Regular Snap Checks of Its Aerospace Forces

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    115140

    The snap inspections of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out earlier on Tuesday are an ongoing practice that will continue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian defense minister said a snap inspection of the Aerospace Forces had begun.

    "This is ongoing practice of unannounced inspections not in its first year. The president himself and the minister of defense have said many times that this practice will continue, because it has proven itself very positively in terms of maintaining an appropriate level of our Armed Forces' defense capability," Peskov told reporters.

    Russia's Northern Fleet aircraft-carrying heavy cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov
    © Sputnik/
    If Admiral Kuznetsov is So Insignificant, Why Did the UK Go Ballistic About it?
    In late December, Putin said that combat readiness checks confirmed the possibility of rapid deployment of Russian troops at long distances.

    Western countries have repeatedly voiced concerns over Russia's military exercises despite the fact that Moscow warns its foreign partners of the planned exercises well in advance, as well as invites foreign observers to drills.

    Related:

    Russian Ships Hold Landing Drills, Range Practices as Part of Snap Check
    Russia's S-300, S-400 Air defense Systems Destroy Target Drones in Snap Drills
    Russia Starts Drills in South Ossetia as Part of Snap Check
    Russian Military Units Sent South as Part of Snap Drills
    Tags:
    Russian Aerospace Forces, Dmitry Peskov, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Magnificient old gal the Mig 31 which was completly upgraded to SM model with the latest avionics radars and sensors can fire the full compliment of modern day Russian missiles whilst flying at 3500 kph.

      Still Russian's principal border protection interceptor for some time to come note the size of the engines in pic wouldn't mind a flight to experience the power and grace of a superb aircraft.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Protests Against Donald Trump
    Protests Against Donald Trump

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok