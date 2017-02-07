Russian Aerospace Forces Undergoing Snap Checks at Putin's Order

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An unannounced inspection of the Russian Aerospace Forces has begun at President Vladimir Putin's orders to evaluate their readiness to conduct combat training tasks, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday.

"Today, in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, an unannounced inspection of the Aerospace Forces has begun to assess the readiness of military administrative bodies and forces to carry out combat training tasks," Shoigu said at a meeting.

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev NATO Watches Warily as Russia Conducts Snap Combat Readiness Test

In late December, Putin said that combat readiness checks confirmed the possibility of rapid deployment of Russian troops at long distances.

Western countries have repeatedly voiced concerns over Russia's military exercises despite the fact that Moscow warns its foreign partners of the planned exercises well in advance, as well as invites foreign observers to drills.