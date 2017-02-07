Situation Norway, All Trucked-Up: Oslo Attempts to Justify Army Vehicle Spending

Despite torrential criticism from Norwegian airbases, which proved unable to use the trucks for towing F16 aircraft, FLO and the Ministry of Defense considered the purchase a success, the Norwegian daily Klassekampen reported.
Despite a storm of appeals, the Norwegian Ministry of Defense concluded that the purchase had been a wise investment, registering "no negative experience" in 2011, and deliberately omitting "field criticism" from end users. According to a defense report, all Norwegian air bases reportedly had "sufficient and satisfactory towing materiel for all types of aircraft in times of peace, crisis and war."
"This procurement is a horror story where we end up having to buy new materiel in order to carry out a task they [the trucks] were originally supposed to carry out," Elisabeth Aspaker told Klassekampen.
Aspaker argued that both buyers and suppliers had an ultimate responsibility to deliver the right product to fulfill the needs of the Norwegian Defense, calling the "truck story" a "textbook example" of system errors, with no one being able to pull the emergency brake.
"Now we're going into a protracted period of both large and small purchases. It is therefore important that the money is used in the right way and hits the jackpot. Public funds should not be misused as in this case," Aspaker argued.Aftenposten reported.
"If the trend in arms prices we have seen continues, the next time we buy new warplanes or warships it is fully reasonable to assume that the exact number of aircraft and vessels procured will amount to zero," Commander Per Rostad wrote in an opinion piece in Aftenposten.
