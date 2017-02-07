US, Canada Defense Chiefs Agree to Deepen Cooperation to Protect North America

© AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY TPP Cannot Enter Into Force Without US - Canada’s Foreign Ministry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan agreed to boost their strategic cooperation to protect the North American continent, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Secretary Mattis and Minister Sajjan reaffirmed the US-Canada defense relationship, emphasizing their commitments to NORAD [North American Aerospace Defense Command] and continental defense, and agreeing to deepen cooperation to protect North America,” the release stated on Monday.

Mattis addressed enhancing North American defense relations and the North American Defense Ministerial meeting, which he offered to host this spring in Washington, the release added.

‎”The secretary and minister also discussed the importance of defense investments and modernization to ensure continued cooperation,” the release said.

Sajjan was the first minister of defense of any other nation that Mattis had hosted at the Pentagon since being sworn into office, the release noted.