Boeing to Sell Saudis Advanced Radars for F-15 Combat Jets

© AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE Saudi Fighter Jets Violate Ceasefire in Yemen, Kill Civilians

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — "The Boeing Company, St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $18.2 million… contract for Royal Saudi Air Force AN/APG-63(V) 3 radar in F-15SA aircraft," the release stated on Monday.

Work on the contract will be performed predominantly at Forest in the US state of Mississippi and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2017, the Defense Department noted.

"This contract is 100 percent foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia," the release added.

The AN/APG-63(V) 3 X-band pulse-Doppler radar systems are designed for both air-air and air-ground missions, according to published reports.

The radars are able to look up at high-flying targets and down at low-flying targets without being confused by ground clutter and the radars feed target information into the aircraft's central computer for effective weapons delivery.