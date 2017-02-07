Russian Inspectors to Assess Military Facility in Poland

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of Russian inspectors will visit a military center in Poland to verify the information on Warsaw's military plans and weapons, Chief of Directorate of Treaty Monitoring of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergey Ryzhkov said.

"In accordance with the Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, the Russian group of inspectors plans a visit to assess a military center of the Polish Armed Forces. The assessment visit will take place on February 7, 2017 and will last one day," Ryzhkov said Monday.

According to Ryzhkov, the inspectors will be briefed on staff, weapons and equipment at the facility.

Ryzhkov explained that these inspections usually take place to verify the existing information on military plans and weapons of the host country.

The Vienna Document aims to reinforce security measures in Europe and envisages the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.

Poland is currently hosting at least 1,000 US soldiers, while the first shipment of equipment for a US tank brigade arrived in the country in the beginning of January.

The US troops are to be stationed in Poland as part of the Atlantic Resolve mission and will take part in joint drills with the European allies.

NATO has been building up its presence and defense capabilities in Eastern Europe, concentrating on the three Baltic States and Poland, with each expected to receive additional battalions starting this year.

Russia has repeatedly warned that amassing troops and military equipment near its borders are provocative acts that can destabilize the region.