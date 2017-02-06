US, Russian Cybersecurity Officials to Meet in Geneva Next Week

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US and Russian cybersecurity officials will meet in the Swiss city of Geneva next week, Deputy Coordinator for Cyber Issues in the Office of the Coordinator for Cyber Affairs at the US State Department told Sputnik on Monday.

"I see my counterpart pretty regularly, Ambassador [Andrey] Krutskikh," Michele Markoff said. "We have communicated via the nuclear risk reduction center channel on the election activities and I saw him in November in Geneva. I'm going to see him next week in Geneva."

Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak said last week that Moscow proposed to Washington to start consultations on US-Russia cybersecurity cooperation a long time ago, but has not yet received an answer.

"I am not aware that there was any recent offer to cooperate on cyber issues," Markoff said when asked to comment on Kislyak's statement. "So I don't know what proposals have been made that we haven't answered."

In the spring of 2016, Russian and US officials agreed to boost practical cooperation in the fight against cyber threats during discussions at bilateral consultations on April 21-22 in Geneva. Moscow and Washington discussed improving information exchanges via channels of communication in line with the June 17, 2013, joint statement on cooperation to counter terrorism.