Register
22:59 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35 Lightning Drops a Paveway II Laser Guided Bomb.

    Pentagon: F-35 Is Ready to Attack Daesh

    © Defence Images
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    123601

    The US Air Force may soon have an operational F-35A multirole fighter at its disposal in the fight against Daesh as well as as in a campaign in the Pacific.

    Last year, Air Combat Commander Gen. Herbert J. "Hawk" Carlisle told reporters, "We have a global force management process. The F-35 move into the Middle East is scheduled further down the road. If a combatant commander needed it sooner they would ask for it," according to Scout Warrior. 

    F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    Trump: Lockheed Martin to Cut $600Mln Off F-35 Jet Program

    Carlisle explained that though the aircraft likely will not be deployed for combat for several more years, being ‘operational’ means that combatant commanders worldwide will able to request the jet if they need the F-35’s capabilities.

    He added that small groups of F-35s may be deployed to the Pacific for what the service calls “Theater Security Packages,” noting that the Air Force sending F-22s to Europe last year was "great messaging," as such actions are thought to help reassure allies and deter enemies.

    Air Combat Command spokesman Benjamin Newell explained, "These small deployments of about four ships are dispatched rapidly to global hotspots when needed. It's kind of like providing the Combat Air Forces on tap. It's possible that the F-35A's first combat deployment will be in one of these TSPs."

    The new F-35As allow the US-led coalition against Daesh to deploy GPS-guided bombs and laser-guided air-to-ground-weapons like the Paveway II, indicating the inclusion of more Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMS) in the fight. 

    Three F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, (rear to front) AF-2, AF-3 and AF-4, flies over Edwards Air Force Base in this December 10, 2011 handout photo provided by Lockheed Martin
    © REUTERS/ Darin Russell/Courtesy of Lockheed Martin
    F-35 Fallout: How World's Most Expensive Fighter Launched 'Strike' on Pentagon

    Daesh has no known air defense capabilities.

    In order to hone tactics, techniques, and procedures (TPPs), the service is planning to increase the number of operational F-35As.

    Newell said,"The F-35A is fully combat capable now, and can perform missions as requested by combatant commanders. Our next hurdles are to ramp up the forces to provide an adequate number of aircraft to create a working fleet, on which we build TTPs, test new weapons and most importantly, train adequate numbers of Airmen who are the experts in their assigned platform."

    Combat deployment is a signal achievement for the beleaguered fighter, which has had more than its share of delays, cost overruns, and technological issues, including that of a malfunctioning Automatic Logistics Information System (ALIS), hard-to-read helmet displays, defective flight-control software, poor lightning protection, and problems with the physical design of the fuel tanks, helmets, and pilot’s seats, among other major issues.

    After some prodding from US President Donald Trump, Lockheed Martin, the company that manufactures the F-35, pledged to reduce prices, selling the Pentagon 90 new jets for some $8.5 billion, leaving Washington with over $700 million in purported savings over the most recently purchased batch.

    Related:

    Scandinavia Unperturbed About Trump's Tirades on F-35
    F-16 Designer: Applauds Trump, Says Each F-35 ‘Harms American Air Power’
    Lockheed Martin Wins $181Mln Logistics Contract to Support F-35 Combat Jet
    F-35 Program Head Defends Troubled Jet Amid Trump Condemnation
    Simple Loose Bracket Caused Troubled F-35 to Go Up in Flames
    Tags:
    F-35A, Daesh, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Kiev's Attention Deficit
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok