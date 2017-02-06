Register
    PLA Rocket Force's D-16 Missiles

    Rocket Force: China Tests Its New Super-Accurate Missile During War Games

    © Ng Han Guan
    Military & Intelligence
    571340

    The Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force has begun practicing the deployment of medium-range Dongfeng (DF) missiles capable of reaching strategic US and Japanese bases near China, the latest iteration of Beijing’s war game-preparations for an armed conflict in the South and East China Seas.

    While the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday celebrations carried on, Beijing focused on defense preparations. DF-16 missiles, first unveiled to the public in late 2015, were tested in the deep forest during missile-launch exercises in recent weeks, according to video footage of the war games published by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense.

    The DF-16 missile touts a level of accuracy comparable to a cruise missile, Shi Hong, executive editor of Shipborne Weapons, told China Daily. To quantify this precision, the missiles can travel some 625 miles, carry up to three nuclear warheads at a combined weight of one ton, and strike within five feet of a programmed target.  

    The DF-16's range puts it in striking distance of the US military base on Okinawa, as well as the Japanese islands, Taiwan, and the Philippines, The Japan Times reports. The latest medium-range ballistic missiles developed by China work via two phases that allow the missiles to alter trajectory mid-flight, the news outlet added. This feature of the DF-16 makes it possible to maneuver around Taiwan’s missile defense systems, The Japan Times notes.

    Beijing’s PLA Rocket Force could launch the DF-16 missiles from anywhere on the Chinese mainland, and perhaps even from China’s lone aircraft carrier Liaoning, given that the missiles are deployed from a mobile, 10-wheeled platform.  

    China H-20 Hypersonic Stealth Fighter Bomber Concept
    © Photo: Youtube/arronlee33
    Chinese Army Commander: War With US Increasing Reality

    Recently, Beijing retaliated to US President Donald Trump’s communication with Taiwan by testing ten DF-21 missiles, which have a reported range of at least 900 miles. Chinese news agency Xinhua wrote that DF-21-class missiles can "destroy US Asia Pacific bases at any time." Military expert Rick Fisher told the Washington Free Beacon that "the PLA is banging some drums to provide background for military psychological warfare."

    An article in the Diplomat noted that China does not need to be concerned about a "conventional American assault on the mainland" from amphibious landing by water, or from paratroopers, or Marine expeditionary forces. Beijing is susceptible, however, to Washington’s ability to control waters "outside of China’s 12-nautical mile maritime boundaries," the Diplomat noted.  

      Drain the swamp
      Under the guise of oil and gas exploration, PRC already has large tugs that will tow back as booty entire US carrier fleets disabled by neutron bomb warheads tested recently in N Korea. The great satan is just a dumb fool when it comes to competing with the brains of a 1.3b population in China. The next stage is for PRC to station ICBMs on its rail network like Russia, for an aggressive satan to go back to the drawing board for another 10 years.
    • Reply
      avatar
      michael
      I'm sure that the muppets in the pentagon are already aware of these weapons and are even now, straining to think of something. :)
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      The Diplomat seems optimistic that a blockade of Chinese waters could resist missile attack.
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
