Register
18:26 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    USS Hue City

    US Guided Missile Cruiser Pays Friendly Visit to Lithuania's Biggest Port City

    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Page
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10424

    The USS Hue City, a guided missile cruiser, arrived at the Port of Klaipeda for a friendly February 6-11 visit, according to a statement issued by Lithuania's Defense Ministry.

    VILNIUS (Sputnik) — The USS Hue City, a US guided missile cruiser, has arrived at the Port of Klaipeda according to a Lithuanian Defense Ministry press release, and will leave by February 11.

    "The US USS Hue City (CG-66) has arrived in the Klaipeda seaport for a February 6-11 friendly visit. The ship's visit to Klaipeda demonstrates the US military's efforts to establish close ties with NATO allies and regional partners in order to achieve peace and stability in the Baltic region," the press release read.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) departs Naval Station Norfolk
    © Flickr/ U.S. Navy/ MC 2 CL SPEC. Eric S. Garst
    USS George H. W. Bush Deploys to Middle East After Month-Long Carrier Gap
    The vessel's commander is expected to meet with Klaipeda Mayor Vytautas Grubliauskas and the commander of the Lithuanian Navy.

    The Hue City, a Ticonderoga-class cruiser, was built in 1989. The warship has a crew of 400, is 173 meters (568 feet) in length, and has a top speed of 32.5 knots.

    Related:

    USS George H. W. Bush Deploys to Middle East After Month-Long Carrier Gap
    USS Gerald R. Ford Almost Ready for Sea Trials - Reports
    USS Mason Destroyer Defends French Aircraft Carrier in Mediterranean
    Ex-Pentagon Advisor: Breakdown of $4.4Bln USS Zumwalt Destroyer 'Not Unexpected'
    Tags:
    USS Hue City guided missile carrier, Klaipeda, United States, Lithuania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Chkalov All-Russia Motocross Championship
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok