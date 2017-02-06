US Guided Missile Cruiser Pays Friendly Visit to Lithuania's Biggest Port City

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — The USS Hue City, a US guided missile cruiser, has arrived at the Port of Klaipeda according to a Lithuanian Defense Ministry press release, and will leave by February 11.

"The US USS Hue City (CG-66) has arrived in the Klaipeda seaport for a February 6-11 friendly visit. The ship's visit to Klaipeda demonstrates the US military's efforts to establish close ties with NATO allies and regional partners in order to achieve peace and stability in the Baltic region," the press release read.

The vessel's commander is expected to meet with Klaipeda Mayor Vytautas Grubliauskas and the commander of the Lithuanian Navy.

The Hue City, a Ticonderoga-class cruiser, was built in 1989. The warship has a crew of 400, is 173 meters (568 feet) in length, and has a top speed of 32.5 knots.