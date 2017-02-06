Register
16:55 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Royal Marines

    Finland, Sweden Invited to UK-Led Expeditionary Force, Creep Closer to NATO

    © Wikipedia/ Wheelie A'barrow/MOD
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    111303

    The UK is poised to leave the EU, and is exploring the possibilities of expanding and deepening its military cooperation with allies across Europe. Finland and Sweden, the only remaining non-aligned Nordic nations, have both been invited to join a UK-led expeditionary force.

    Soldiers
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Little Green Men' Haunt Helsinki, Drive Authorities to Snub Finnish-Russian Dual Citizens
    While both Finland and Sweden officially remain true to their time-tested policy of non-alignment, they have been inching closer to NATO in recent years. While the British-led Joint Expedition Force (JEF) is not a NATO force per se, it is comprised of NATO members and is said to pursue a similar agenda.

    The two Nordic nations, which have considered forming a military alliance of their own for years, are poised to further coordinate their positions and carry out a joint analysis of the benefits of joining JEF. So far, both Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist and his Finnish counterpart Jussi Niinistö have been positive about the idea, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported.

    "Our cooperation with Britain is highly developed. Although it is poised to leave the EU, the British Defense Minister specifically pointed out that it wants to remain an active player, assume its responsibilities regarding the security of Europe and remain a partner one can trust implicitly, Swedish Defense Minister Peter Hultqvist told the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and Swedish prime minister Stefan Loefven. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ ODD ANDERSEN
    Germany to Become Sweden's Next 'Best Pal' After Brexit
    In June 2016, Hultqvist signed a broad agreement to cooperate with his British counterpart Michael Fallon. Although the agreement did not include Sweden's participation in JEF, Hultqvist did not rule out the possibility of joining, considering the fact that Sweden's fellow Nordic nations Norway and Denmark were already part of it. Earlier, Hultqvist repeatedly expressed concern over the security situation in Europe and called for new ways to provide for the region's defense.

    "Our view is that the UK is an extremely important actor in the European defense and security field. It has a large capacity, which is why it is important to maintain this relationship," Hultqvist said.

    Meanwhile, the UK has been building up its military profile in Eastern Europe. Last week, the first British officers arrived in Finland's neighbor Estonia as part of the new NATO battalion tasked with preventing Russian "sneak attacks." The British have the main responsibility for securing Estonia with armored vehicles, tanks, drones and 800 men.

    Norwegian Lockheed P-3 Orion
    © Wikipedia/ Mark Harkin
    Surprise! Norway Surveils Russia More Than Vice Versa
    JEF has so far consisted only of NATO member states, which is not a problem for Peter Hultqvist, a long-standing proponent of non-alignment.

    "JEF is not a NATO force per se, but a British initiative with British-led operations. This means that we are free to join, without any obligation to participate in operations," Hultqvist said, suggesting clear difference between JEF and NATO.

    The UK Joint Expeditionary Force is a United Kingdom-led expeditionary force consists of Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway. JEF member states plan to hold joint drills with the intent of supporting the UN, the EU or NATO with a range of responses from humanitarian operations to direct warfare. JEF's maximum force is estimated at 10,000, whereas each participating country decides itself on whether and how to contribute.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Park Rangers Asked to Patrol Swedish Forests for Spies
    'Cossacks Are Coming!': Swedish Peace Activist Mocks Anti-Russian Hysteria
    Sweden to Scout Baltic Sea With New Radar
    Finnish Ambassador to Sweden: Russia Won't Disappear, Deal With It
    Tags:
    Joint Expeditionary Force, NATO, Jussi Niinistö, Peter Hultqvist, Baltic Region, United Kingdom, Finland, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      I am English, but, seriously have no idea why our Government is so obsessed with Russia and antagonising her. Apart from Common Purpose ambitions.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok