US Heavy Vehicles Arrive in Estonia as Part of Atlantic Resolve

TALLINN (Sputnik) – US heavy vehicles of the infantry company of the 68th Armored Regiment’s 1st Battalion arrived on Monday in Estonia as part of the Atlantic Resolve operation, the Estonian Defense Forces said in a statement.

"The infantry company’s heavy equipment with tanks and armored fighting vehicles arrived at Estonia’s Tapa station … The company’s personnel arrived last Friday," the statement said.

The company with four M1A2 Abrams tanks and 15 Bradley fighting vehicles will replace the company of the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s 503rd Infantry Regiment that arrived in Estonia in September 2016.

The Operation Atlantic Resolve was launched to boost NATO military presence in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland following the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014 with the Western countries using alleged Russian interference in Ukrainian affairs as a pretext.