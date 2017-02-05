Serbian Defense Ministry to Receive Six MiG-29 Jets From Russia by May

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — The Serbian Defense Ministry will receive six Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets from Russia before the end of April, Serbian media reported Sunday.

According to the Tanjug news agency, citing the ministry, Russian specialists would help Belgrade modernize six aircraft to be received from Russia, as well as four fighter jets from the Serbian Air Force fleet.

Belgrade expects that after the modernization the aircraft would begin service as part of the country's 204th Air Brigade by 2018, the media outlet added.

In November 2016, media reported that Moscow had made a decision to supply Belgrade with six fighter jets. In December, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Deputy Director Anatoly Punchuk said that the aircraft could be delivered in spring 2017 as part of a military and technical cooperation assistance program between the two states.