All Russian Land Force Soldiers to Become "Terminators" by 2020

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — The Russian Land Force soldiers may be fully equipped with the next generation Ratnik uniform kits by 2020, the force's Military-Scientific Committee Chair Alexander Romanyuta said Saturday.

"I hope that by 2020… almost every serviceman of the ground forces will be provided with it [Ratnik kits], everything goes in this direction," Romanyuta told the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station.

Ratnik, referred to as a system designed for a "soldier of the future," includes 59 pieces of equipment, comprising firearms, body armor, optical, communication and navigation devices, as well as life support and power supply systems.

The infantry combat system, protecting nearly 90 percent of the soldier’s body, is designed to improve the Russian Armed Forces' combat capability and connectivity.