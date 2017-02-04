Register
13:20 GMT +304 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Su-30SM fighter

    Secure Sky: Belarus to Purchase Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM Jet Fighters in 2017

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    152351

    Minsk plans to purchase a number of Russian Sukhoi Su-30SM (Flanker C) multirole fighter jets this year, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Defense for Armament, Chief of Armament Igor Lotenkov said on Saturday.

    MINSK (Sputnik) — In November 2016, Belarusian Air Force and Air Defense Commander Maj. Gen. Oleg Dvigalyov stated that the country planned to buy at least a squadron of Russia’s new generation Su-30SM aircraft by 2020.

    "In 2017, the purchase of Su-30SM airplanes is planned," Lotenkov said in the interview with the Belarusian Military Newspaper.

    The Su-30SM, commissioned in 2013-2014, is a two-seat derivative of the Su-27UB jet which is capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground strikes. It can be equipped with a wide variety of precision-guided munitions.

    "In the last year, over 250 new types of weapons and military hardware have been purchased for the needs of the Armed Forces — Yakovlev Yak-130 combat training aircraft, transport and combat Mil Mi-8 helicopters, radio monitoring systems, a Polonaise Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS), Protivnik GE radar, Vostok D radar, a Tor-M2 missile system, a Rosa-RB MLRS, a P-270 Moskit and so on," Lotenkov stressed.

    He added that the purchase of radio monitoring systems, 120-mm caliber 2B23 NONA-M1 mortars, unmanned aircraft systems, and the modernization of the BTR-70MB1 were planned for 2017.

    The deputy minister noted that Mil Mi-24 and Mil Mi-8 helicopters, the Ilyushin Il-76 airlifter, as well as T-72 and BMP-2 tanks were to be repaired and T-72BM1 tanks were due to undergo further modernization. Joint work is also expected to be conducted with the economy's defense sector, in order to transfer different types of multiple rocket launchers to Belarusian-produced chassis.

    Watch the Su-30SM's speed test and its gun in action.

    Su-30SM
    © Photo: Irkut Corporation
    Su-30SM

    Related:

    Russia's Black Sea Fleet Forms Full-Strength Su-30SM Squadron in Crimea
    Russian Navy Gets Advanced Su-30SM Fighters – Spokesman
    Russian Army to Receive Further 55 Multirole Su-30SM Fighters by 2019
    Russia's Su-30SM Multirole Jets Fly Up and Up
    Tags:
    Su-30SM, Belarusian Defense Ministry, Igor Lotenkov, Russia, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok