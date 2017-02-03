Register
03 February 2017
    Sukhoi Su-33 Flanker-D fighters aboard the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

    Air Wing of Russian Aircraft Carrier Destroyed 1,000 Terrorist Targets in Syria

    Military & Intelligence
    The Russian Defense Ministry said that the air wing of Russian aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov destroyed over 1,000 terrorist targets during its mission in Syria.

    "For the first time in the history of the Russian Navy, carrier-based aircraft conducted combat missions by launching strikes directly from the ship on terrorists' headquarters, control centers, groups of militants, hardware, firing positions and terrorist strongholds," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    The ministry said that naval aviation pilots carried out 420 sorties, of which 117 were carried out at night, as well as 750 missions as part of the search and rescue operations and transport support.

    Over 40 naval-based aircraft have participated in the mission.

    The Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft cruiser
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Admiral Kuznetsov: Long and Challenging Path of the Russian Navy Flagship That Dealt a Blow to Terrorists in Syria
    Earlier in the day it was reported that the air wing of Admiral Kuznetsov is coming back to the home airbase in Severomorsk in the north of Russia, after carrying out an operation in Syria.

    In October 2016, Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, and support vessels, was sent to the Mediterranean. Since the group's arrival to Syria, the air wing based at the Admiral Kuznetsov had participated in Russia's anti-terror operation until January 6.

    In January, Russia decided to reduce its military presence in Syria, starting with the pullout of a Northern Fleet carrier group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov.

