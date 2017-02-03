'Syrian Sky Shows' Russian Aircraft Construction on Right Track

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Aerospace Forces began their operation against terrorists in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

"The Syrian sky showed that a lot has been done right lately, and the recent presentation of the multirole MiG-35 fighter jet shows that we are moving forward in this direction as well. Our design bureaus stay competitive as leading ones," Rogozin said during a tour of NPO Saturn, a Russian aircraft engine manufacturer.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the new MIG-35 fighter has improved characteristics, is equipped with state-of-the-art weaponry and is capable of tracking from 10 to 30 targets.

Rogozin added that the other goal for Russian companies would be to succeed in the design and manufacturing of commercial aircraft and to take back the Russian commercial aviation market.