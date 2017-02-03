Air Wing of Russian Carrier Admiral Kuznetsov Returns Home After Syria Mission

© Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev Admiral Kuznetsov: Long and Challenging Path of the Russian Navy Flagship That Dealt a Blow to Terrorists in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the live stream commentator on Rossiya 24 TV broadcaster, several MiG-29K fighter jets have already landed at a Severomorsk air base.

The Ka-50 Black Shark attack helicopters and Su-33 carrier-based twin-engine air superiority fighters are reportedly expected to arrive next.

In October 2016, Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, and support vessels, was sent to the Mediterranean. Since the group's arrival to Syria, the air wing based at the Admiral Kuznetsov had participated in Russia's anti-terror operation until January 6.

In January, Russia decided to reduce its military presence in Syria, starting with the pullout of a Northern Fleet carrier group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov.