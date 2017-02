WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The early warning squadron, named VAW-125, is the Navy’s first to use the advanced E2-D aircraft, the release explained.

"This aircraft has the most advanced airborne radar in the world, and the people who fix and fly it are the best in the US Navy," the squadron’s commanding officer, Commander Daniel Prochazka stated.

Enhancements to the E-2D over earlier models include upgrades in radar, computer systems and improved data links, the release noted.