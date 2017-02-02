This is When 5th-Generation PAK FA Fighter Jets Will Join Russian Army

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich Russia Designs 'Friend-or-Foe' Stealth Recognition System for PAK FA Jets

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) — The PAK FA (T-50) fighter was first seen in January 2010 when it was presented at the air show MAKS-2011. Mass production of Russia’s Sukhoi T-50 fifth-generation fighter jets will begin in 2017

In December, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Viktor Bondarev said that the forces have received eight prototypes.

"The deliveries are most likely to start in the framework of the next arms procurement program in 2018-2025," Borisov told reporters in Budapest.

"We are conducting flight testing, we have bought a limited batch to see how these aircraft perform, to eliminate all flaws and introduce all necessary changes," Borisov said.

The T-50 prototype aircraft is designed by the Russian Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer for the PAK FA, a fifth-generation fighter program of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet fighter designed for air superiority and attack roles. The aircraft, equipped with advanced avionics and all-digital flight systems, will become the first operational stealth aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.