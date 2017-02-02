Register
    A PAK FA T-50 fighter jet

    This is When 5th-Generation PAK FA Fighter Jets Will Join Russian Army

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Filippov
    Military & Intelligence
    83298352

    Deliveries of PAK FA fifth-generation fighter aircraft to the Russian Armed Forces are most likely to start under the new 2018-2025 arms procurement program, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said Thursday.

    T-50 jet performs a demo flight at the MAKS 2015 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    Russia Designs 'Friend-or-Foe' Stealth Recognition System for PAK FA Jets
    BUDAPEST (Sputnik) — The PAK FA (T-50) fighter was first seen in January 2010 when it was presented at the air show MAKS-2011. Mass production of Russia’s Sukhoi T-50 fifth-generation fighter jets will begin in 2017.

    In December, Russian Aerospace Forces Commander Viktor Bondarev said that the forces have received eight prototypes.

    "The deliveries are most likely to start in the framework of the next arms procurement program in 2018-2025," Borisov told reporters in Budapest.

    "We are conducting flight testing, we have bought a limited batch to see how these aircraft perform, to eliminate all flaws and introduce all necessary changes," Borisov said.

    The T-50 prototype aircraft is designed by the Russian Sukhoi aircraft manufacturer for the PAK FA, a fifth-generation fighter program of the Russian Aerospace Forces. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet fighter designed for air superiority and attack roles. The aircraft, equipped with advanced avionics and all-digital flight systems, will become the first operational stealth aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

    PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50
    © Sputnik/
    PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50

    fighter jet, Sukhoi PAK FA T-50, Russia
      cast235
      Russia could send 2 per airbase at first. Two in Syria will do good. Although, I doubt it will be needed there. Time it be at Russian exercises. Reserves should get modernized SU24, 25, and T 72 e
      3. and that ERA modernized. ARMATA should receive a new suit. Hopefully hybrid, cannon, elec magnetic, BUT capable of receive regular charges IF one sys fail.
      It should carry some variant like Verba to attack regardless of ammo or cannon performances. This could be easily done. Make it compact so it carry a lot of them. Plus a new charge that act as a 300mm cannon HIT. And defeat all known defenses.
