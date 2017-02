© Photo: Kacper Pempel Less Than 50 Percent of Americans See Value in Role of NATO - YouGov

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The US rotation forces’ Able division will practice "shooting and building cleaning skills" at a training facility in Gen. Zukauskas polygon.

The combat team, including 280 personnel, started its rotation in September 2016 and carried out joint exercises with Lithuanian ground forces.

US troops have been on rotation in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland since spring of 2014 as part the US-led NATO Operation Atlantic Resolve.