WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The exercise includes all US Naval Forces Central Command’s task forces, integrating 17 ships and multiple aircraft from all four participating nations, the release explained.

"Unified Trident is a multilateral exercise with the Royal Navy, Royal Australian Navy, French Marine Nationale and the US Navy… to maintain readiness and improve cooperation to ensure the free flow of commerce," the release said.

The Unified Trident maritime exercise will conclude on February 2, the release added.