Register
01:44 GMT +301 February 2017
Live
    Search
    F-35

    US Air Force Wants More Than $10 Billion in New Aircraft Purchases

    © Flickr/ Gonzalo Alonso
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    129616

    The US Air Force is seeking funding for additional F-35 jets and an experimental light attack aircraft program, pushing the unfunded requirements on their 2017 wish list to $10.6 billion.

    Congress has extended the service’s funding until April, instead of passing a defense spending bill for 2017, giving the GOP-controlled legislative branch and the White House time to decide how to direct the budget for the rest of the fiscal year. 

    One of the two recently delivered F-16 fighter jets from the US is seen on the tarmac at Iraq's Balad air base in the Salaheddin province, north of the capital Baghdad, on July 20, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ SABAH ARAR
    US Air Force Pays $200Mln for Base Support, Security at Balad Airbase in Iraq

    The service restored funding for eight C-130Js and five F-35s, in its original $7.2 billion list of unfunded priorities. These were cut from 2017’s fiscal budget request, but the new list calls for two MC-130Js, 11 C-130Js, an HC-130J, and doubles the number of F-35As the force would find, if it can get the money.

    Some line items reflect new priorities for the service, like an $8 million experimental light attack aircraft program that could signal future Light Attack/Armed Reconnaissance OA-X development.

    After a January incident at Minot Air Force Base, in which a B-52 lost an engine mid-flight during a training exercise, the force added $10 million for a re-engining risk-reduction study for the aging bomber.

    According to Defense News, the force also added $63 million to modify the EC-130H Compass Call, $120 million for its Operational Control System (OCX) program, and about $51 million to fund the new Nuclear Command, Control and Communications program office’s manpower requirements.

    Related:

    US Air Force to Deploy Squadron of 12 F-16 Combat Jets to S Korea in February
    US Air Force Pays $200Mln for Base Support, Security at Balad Airbase in Iraq
    Turkish Air Force Killed 57 PKK Fighters in Iraq on January 13-14
    Trump to Nominate Ex-Congresswoman Heather Wilson as US Air Force Secretary
    US Air Force Eliminates Over 100 al-Qaeda Fighters Near Syria's Aleppo
    Tags:
    F-35, military spending, Military Budget, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Hot Samba Rhythms and Flashflood of Colors: Carnival in Paraguay
    Trump Fires US Acting Attorney General
    Boiling Point
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok