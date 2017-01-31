Register
04:30 GMT +331 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The Pentagon, headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense

    Pentagon Making List of Iraqis Who Worked With US Forces Affected by Travel Ban

    © Wikipedia/ Master Sgt. Ken Hammond, U.S. Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    111804

    A spokesman for the Pentagon has announced that they are compiling a list of Iraqis who aided the US military to bypass US President Donald Trump’s temporary travel moratorium against seven countries.

    The executive order restricts entry for people from Iraq, as well as six other nations identified by the Obama administration as sources of terror.

    Fake Tears: Democrats Protest Trump’s Travel Moratorium, Didn’t Object Obama Bombing Same Countries
    © YouTube/Godless Conservative Libertarian
    Fake Tears: Democrats Protest Trump Travel Moratorium, Did Not Object to Obama Bombing Same Countries

    "There are a number of people in Iraq who have worked for us in a partnership role, whether fighting alongside us or working as translators, often doing so at great peril to themselves," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis told Reuters on Monday.

    The list of those not subject to Friday’s travel ban will likely include individuals who acted as interpreters or sources of information for US troops.

    "We are ensuring that those who have demonstrated their commitment tangibly to fight alongside us and support us, that those names are known in whatever process there is going forward," he added.

    Davis did not specify how many names their list would include, or how long it would take for them to compile. According to Davis, there are approximately 5,000 non-US citizens enlisted annually, and an average of 18,700 on active duty, although it remains unclear how many of those are from nations listed on the executive order.

    "We have been provided the opportunity by the White House to submit names and we are working forward to do that," Davis told reporters.

    Related:

    Washington State Files Suit to Invalidate Trump Order on Immigration
    Obama 'Fundamentally Disagrees' with Trump's Immigration Travel Ban
    The Trump Effect? Argentina Tightens Immigration Laws, Makes Deportations Easier
    UK State Visit Invitation to Trump Stands Amid Immigration Order - PM May
    Baghdad Strikes Back in Retaliation to Trump's Immigration Decree
    Tags:
    Executive Order, Travel Ban, Immigration, Pentagon, Jeff Davis, Donald Trump, United States, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Sparkling Stars of the Universe Shine Bright in Philippines
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Now Hiring Refugees to Sell Overpriced Coffee
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok