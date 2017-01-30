N Korea May Test Fire Mid-Range Missile Instead of ICBM Due to Technological Gap

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — North Korea may test fire a Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) as the country does not possess appropriate technology for launching an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), South Korean media reported Monday citing local military sources.

"There are no signs of an imminent test firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea. But we are closely monitoring any new military activities in the country as it could launch an IRBM at any time if leader Kim Jong-un gives the order," a source in the South Korean Defense Ministry said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Earlier this month, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said the country was ready to launch a ballistic missile at any time and from any location.

Between April and October last year, all eight Musudan missile test flights performed by North Korea reportedly ended in failure.

The political atmosphere on the Korean peninsula has become more tense over recent months, with the United States boosting its military presence in the region amid North Korea's nuclear and military threats.