Informational Influence Constitutes Major Threat for Russia - General Staff

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Informational influence represents a significant threat to Russia, chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov said Monday.

"The most serious threats are those related to the possibility of implementing the so-called informational influence that becomes an important part of countries’ military potential," Gerasimov said, welcoming the participants of the National Forum for Information Security, Infoforum-2017.

The technologies of informational influence include spreading "alternative information" as well as conducting cyberattacks on ministries and enterprises.

Gerasimov stressed that the Russian Defense Ministry was aware of the information technologies that could be used to hinder the normal functioning of infrastructure and destabilize a state’s economy.

The annual Infoforum, devoted to discussion of information security issues, will be held on February 2-3 in Moscow.