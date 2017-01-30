Russian Tu-22M3 Bombers Destroy Daesh Command Posts, Arms Depots in Deir ez-Zor

"On January 30, 2017, six strategic Tu-22M3 bombers took off in Russia, flew over Iraq and Iran, and carried out a group air attack on new Daesh targets in the Deir ez-Zor province," it reads.

"The destruction of all designated targets has been confirmed by the means of objective monitoring," the ministry said.

"Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters, which had taken off from the Hmeymim airbase in Syria, provided air cover for the bombers," it added.

The Russian aircraft safely returned to their home bases after the mission.

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation Why Russia Conducts Anti-Daesh Airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor

Commenting on the development of the situation in the area, the Russian General Staff said that if terrorists capture Deir ez-Zor, civilians will be subjected to genocide and the population may be completely exterminated.

The city of Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under Daesh's siege since July 2014. The residents of Deir ez-Zor and the servicemen receive food only via planes delivering humanitarian aid.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.