Russia Does Not Rule Out Assistance to Iraq in Fight Against Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia does not rule out the possibility of assistance to Iraq in the fight against the Daesh terrorist group if Baghdad shows such an interest, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"The US-led coalition is working in Iraq with Baghdad's consent. I do not rule out that if there is interest on the part of the Iraqi authorities, we are well able to provide them with additional assistance, at least in intelligence data exchange or in other forms," Lavrov told reporters.