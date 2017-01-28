Register
23:24 GMT +328 January 2017
    A man watches a news report at a railway station in Seoul on September 15, 2015, on the confirmation from North Korea that the nuclear reactor seen as the country's main source of weapons-grade plutonium had resumed normal operations, raising a further red flag amid growing signs the North may be considering a long-range rocket launch next month in violation of UN resolutions.

    North Korea Restarts Plutonium Production Reactor

    © AFP 2016/ JUNG YEON-JE
    Military & Intelligence
    North Korea has restarted the plutonium-production reactor at its Yongbyon Nuclear Facility.

    "Imagery from January 22 shows a water plume (most probably warm) originating from the cooling water outlet of the reactor, an indication that the reactor is very likely operating," the 38 North website reported Friday.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on April 24, 2016
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Another Threat: North Korea Warns of Retaliation Over US-Seoul War Drills

    "Currently, most of the river is frozen over except where this water mixes with the river. Currents carry this mix downstream — visible as a plume of ice-free water. Without being able to measure the water temperature rise or water flow from the reactor, it is impossible to estimate at what power level the reactor is running, although it may be considerable," the North Korea watchdog said.

    Imagery from earlier in the month showing spent fuel rods had been unloaded to be reprocessed into additional plutonium indicated that Pyongyang was preparing to restart the reactor

    The graphite-moderated and gas-cooled 5 megawatt electrical reactor was launched in 1986 ostensibly to product electricity — but also produces weapons-grade plutonium. Its spent fuel rods can be reprocessed into enough plutonium to make one nuclear bomb per year, South Korea's Yonhap News reports.

    North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in 2006 and its fourth and fifth last year.

    Tags:
    plutonium, nuclear tests, nuclear reactor, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
