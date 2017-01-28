Moscow’s Missile Defense System to Receive Upgrade in 2-3 Years

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow's missile defense system will be fully upgraded in two or three years, head of the Russian Defense Ministry's department of combat programs Ilgar Tagiev said on Saturday.

"Currently we are improving the technical characteristics of the missile defense system…. In two or three years the system will be fully upgraded," Tagiev told the Ekho Moskvy (Echo of Moscow) radio station.

At the same, the work on the next-generation missile interceptors is underway, which will allow for the creation of a third generation of the missile defense system with new characteristics and capabilities, Tagiev added.