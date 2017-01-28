Register
28 January 2017
    Nobel Prize medal

    The Weird Story of Norwegian Intel, Russian Spies, Poroshenko and Nobel Prize

    © AP Photo/ Fernando Vergara, FILE
    Military & Intelligence
    211703

    The Norwegian secret service blamed Russia for attempts to influence the Nobel Committee in order to prevent awarding a Nobel Peace prize to Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

    STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — According to the NRK public broadcaster, the head of the Norway Nobel Prize Committee, Olav Njolstad, told the media that in the summer of 2015 two Russian diplomats had visited him to discuss among others the reports about an alleged letter from the Ukrainian authorities to the head of the US diplomatic mission in Oslo, urging to jointly put pressure on the Nobel Committee to achieve awarding Poroshenko with the prize.

    Ukrainian paratroopers fire a howitzer during military drills in the Zhytomyr region, some 150 kms from Kiev, on March 6, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ GENYA SAVILOV
    Say What? Russians DID NOT HACK Kiev's Artillery, Claims Ukrainian MoD
    Njolstad said that he suspected that the visit of the Russian diplomats was an attempt to influence the Nobel Committee and contacted the national security services. According to Arne Christian Haugstoyl, the chief of the counterintelligence unit, the Russian diplomats used the media reports in order to discredit a potential nominee, the broadcaster reported.

    The Russian embassy told the broadcaster that such visits were a routine diplomatic work, while the attempts to present it as the Russian intelligence activities were "paranoiac."

    via GIPHY

      michael
      porky for a nobel? Well, if that didn't seal the deal that the nobel is irrelevant and that the committee requires the services of psychiatrists (with intense drug therapy), I don't know what does. This is beyond a joke, the man is degenerate filth and the connection to the usg is a sign of that governments bankruptcy and incompetence. Will we see changes in the next 12 months? I doubt it, as the rot is too entrenched.
    • Reply
      cast235
      Porky's chenko, winning a PEACE NOBEL PRIZE? WOW. This is the worst MANURE prize I ever heard of. A NAZI , oligarch, that sold his behind to E.U , to topple a government, that they couldn't until the president was fooled with a E.U deal to end MAIDAN, that later let the gates of Parliament opened and it git stormed. They beat Parliament officials. The FRUSTRATED BOXER. The videos are around.
      IS an OUTRAGE that some garbage guy, a WAR CRIMINAL , attacking civilians in the E of his country get anything.
      Even IMF is a political tool of Washington.

      That show who this country is anther TERRORIST supporter.
      A MIRACLE Russia listen to them. I wouldn't. Russia , doesn't look for respect. The day Russia begin is the day all this games end.
      I'll begin by HURTING their interests in Russia. FOR U.K and TERESA MAY, I would deny investments to BP. And all ownership's inside Russia. Buy them OFF.
      Then they can go protest to TERESA MAY. She exceptionally, UGLY!!
