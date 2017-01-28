Boeing Wins Guidance Sub-Systems Order for Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has received a $15.6 million contract to provide intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystem support for the US Air Force, the Department of Defense announced.

"The Boeing Company — Directed Energy and Strategic Systems [at] Hill Air Force Base, Utah, has been awarded a $15.6 million modification… contract for intercontinental ballistic missile guidance subsystem support," the announcement stated.

Work on the contract will be performed at Hill Air Force Base and is expected to be complete by February 1, 2018, the Department of Defense also noted.

The contract will be overseen by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center at Hill Air Force Base, the announcement added.