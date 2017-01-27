Russian Naval Group Led by Admiral Kuznetsov to Return From Syria on Feb. 8-9

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The naval group of Russia's Northern Fleet led by the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier will return from Syria to the country's northern port city of Severomorsk on February 8-9, a source in Russia's Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Northern Fleet's group led by the Admiral Kuznetsov will return on February 8-9…. The group itself will enter the Kola Bay on February 9," the source said.

The source added that the planes and helicopters from the carrier air wing would arrive at the Severomorsk-3 aerodrome on February 8.

In October 2016, Russia's naval group, consisting of the Admiral Kuznetsov, the Pyotr Veliky battle cruiser, the Severomorsk and the Vice-Admiral Kulakov anti-submarine destroyers, and support vessels, was sent to the Mediterranean. Since the group's arrival to Syria, the air wing based at the Admiral Kuznetsov had participated in Russia's anti-terror operation until January 6.