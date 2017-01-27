Ukrainian Navy Practices Border Defense in Black Sea

KIEV (Sputnik) — The drills, taking place to the east of Crimea, kicked off on Wednesday following tactical missile exercises in the Kherson Region, bordering Crimea.
"The Ukrainian Naval Forces continued exercises in the northwestern part of the Black Sea in the Odessa and Mykolaiv Regions. Ships, boats, naval aviation and armored vehicles are involved. Participating troops are working on tasks to practice strengthening state border controls along dangerous stretches and protecting important state objects, as well as taking control of major transport communications, ensuring anti-sabotage defenses and other tasks," the navy said in a statement.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Beware the porpoises! And, Odessa, you might want to keep your women folk off the streets for this benign exercise.
marcanhalt