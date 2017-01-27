Ukrainian Navy Practices Border Defense in Black Sea

KIEV (Sputnik) — The drills, taking place to the east of Crimea, kicked off on Wednesday following tactical missile exercises in the Kherson Region, bordering Crimea.

"The Ukrainian Naval Forces continued exercises in the northwestern part of the Black Sea in the Odessa and Mykolaiv Regions. Ships, boats, naval aviation and armored vehicles are involved. Participating troops are working on tasks to practice strengthening state border controls along dangerous stretches and protecting important state objects, as well as taking control of major transport communications, ensuring anti-sabotage defenses and other tasks," the navy said in a statement.

The drills also aim to develop interaction skills with local authorities and population while showing the troops' capabilities, the statement added, noting that the navy was also practicing laying mines, hitting surface targets and setting up ship defense, the statement added.

