India Shows the Flag in Indian Ocean

The Navy did not conceal the objectives behind the show of military muscle on India's western seaboard: ``Tropex 17 assumes special significance in the backdrop of the current security scenario. The exercise is aimed at testing combat readiness of the combined fleets of the Indian Navy, and the assets of the Indian Air Force, Indian Army and the Indian Coast Guard,'' said a statement about the month-long exercise that began on January 24.
Tropex stands for Theatre Readiness Operational Exercise (TROPEX) with ships and aircraft drawn from Navy's Western and Eastern Commands. The last edition of the exercise was conducted two years back although the navy is billing the ``Tropex 17'' as an annual exercise.
''The exercise will be conducted in several phases, both in harbour and at sea, encompassing the various facets of war-fighting and combat operations. It will also strengthen inter-operability and joint operations in a complex environment,'' added the Navy statement.
