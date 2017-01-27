Russia's FSB Ready to Repel Cyberattacks on Key National Infrastructure Objects

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) is ready to repel cyberattacks on Russian critically important infrastructure facilities, Deputy Director of the FSB Dmitry Shalkov said on Friday.

"We are prepared to repel cyberattacks," Shalkov said during his address to the State Duma, lower house of the Russian parliament, presenting the draft bill "On Security of the Critical Russian Information Infrastructure" prepared by the FSB.

Shalkov underlined that the systems ensuring informational security of these critical objects would use domestically-developed components only.

