These European Countries Could Line Up for Russia's Advanced MiG-35 Jet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The latest Russian MiG-35 fighter jets could be in demand in eastern Europe, particularly in Bulgaria, Slovakia and Poland operating a fleet of the MiG-29 jets, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Anatoly Punchuk told Sputnik on Friday.

"The MiG-35 could be interesting, first of all, to countries in Europe, like Bulgaria, Slovakia and Poland, that still (along with NATO membership) operate the MiG-29s," Punchuk said during a presentation of the jet for potential foreign buyers.

According to the official, Russia is currently carrying out contracts with these countries to repair and modernize their MiG-29 fleet.

The MiG-35 is a multipurpose generation 4++ fighter and an advanced derivative of the original MiG-29 fighter, featuring improved combat capability and flight performance characteristics.

Serial purchases of the MiG-35 multirole fighter under the state arms procurement program are expected to begin in 2019, according to the President of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Boris Slyusar.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!