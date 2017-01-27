Russia to Develop Main Engine for T-50 PAK FA Fighters by 2020

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region), (Sputnik) — Research and development work for main engines of Russia's Sukhoi T-50 (PAK FA) fifth-generation fighter jets is scheduled to be completed by 2020, the head of the United Engine Corporation said Friday.

"This year we plan to begin tests as part of a flight laboratory. R&D completion is planned by 2020," Alexander Artyukhov said at the unveiling of an advanced MiG-35 multirole fighter.

The PAK FA fighter was first seen in January 2010 when it was presented at the air show MAKS-2011. Mass production of Russia’s Sukhoi T-50 fifth-generation fighter jets will begin in 2017.

© Sputnik/ PAK FA (Advanced Tactical Air Sistem) T-50

