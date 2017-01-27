Mattis Tells German Defense Secretary US Under Trump Still Committed to NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The administration of President Donald Trump remains committed to the NATO alliance, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis told German Defense Secretary Urusla von der Leyen in a telephone conversation, the Department of Defense said in a read out.

"The secretary assured the minister of the United States’ enduring commitment to the NATO alliance," the read out stated on Thursday night.

Mattis also thanked von der Leyen for Germany’s leadership in NATO activities on the eastern flank and in Afghanistan, and acknowledged the role that her country plays in fighting terrorism, especially in the US-led coalition against the Islamic State, the read out noted.

The two defense chiefs pledged to consult in the months to come and looked forward to working together at the Munich Security Conference in February, the read out added.