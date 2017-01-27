Rolls-Royce Wins $73.6Mln Contract to Maintain US C-130J Aircraft Engines

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Rolls-Royce has received a $73.6 million US Air Force contract to maintain the engines on the US Air Force’s fleet of C-130J Hercules military air transport planes, the Department of Defense announced.

"Rolls-Royce Corporation [of] Indianapolis, Indiana, has been awarded a $73,618,490… contract for C-130J propulsion long term sustainment," the announcement stated on Thursday.

The company will provide sustainment support, inventory control point management, repair, sustaining engineering support, and technical data support, the Defense Department explained.

Various types of the C-130 aircraft have been in continuous operational use with the US Air Force for more than 60 years.